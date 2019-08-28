Catholic World News

Church serves the poor and sick, Pope tells audience

August 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on August 28, Pope Francis repeated his reference to the Church as a “field hospital” serving those who are sick or otherwise in need. Speaking of the early Church under the leadership of the apostles, the Pope recalled how St. Peter told a lame man that he had neither silver or gold to give him—but gave him his health. “The sick are the privileged for the Church, for the priestly heart, for all the faithful,” the Pontiff said.

