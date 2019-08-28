Catholic World News
Indonesian police arrest terrorist suspects linked to church bombings
August 28, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: In May 2018, suicide bombers attacked three churches in Indonesia.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
