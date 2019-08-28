Catholic World News

Federal appeals court rules Indiana abortion clinic can operate without license

August 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on WSBT 22

CWN Editor's Note: “Indiana is entitled to protect patient safety and fetal life through its licensing scheme, but if it is doing little more than throwing up one hurdle after another in an effort to keep the [facility’s] doors closed, it has gone beyond constitutional boundaries,” the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!