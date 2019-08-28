Catholic World News

As Boko Haram’s campaign of Islamist terror marks 10th year, faith of Christians persists

August 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “More than 25 priests were displaced, more than 45 women religious were ousted from their convents, more than 200 lay catechists were driven away from their places of work, and more than 100,000 Catholics were driven from their homes,” said Bishop Oliver Dashe Doeme of Maiduguri (Nigeria). “But we give thanks to God for the tremendous improvement in the security situation.”

