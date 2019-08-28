Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’: Duties, more than rights, are at stake in addressing migration

August 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, delivered this address at the Communion and Liberation movement’s recent Rimini meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!