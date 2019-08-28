Catholic World News

Dublin archbishop speaks of ‘authoritarian Church of the past’ and the need for hope

August 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Dublin

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on Pope Francis’s 2018 apostolic visit to Ireland, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin preached that “being an authentic Christian is revolutionary with respect to the thought patterns of the authoritarian Church of the past ... Ireland is changing. The Church is changing. The message of the Church must be a message of hope and love that touches the heart especially of our young people. “

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!