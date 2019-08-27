Catholic World News

Benedict says he sought to restore focus on God in essay on abuse scandal

August 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to criticism of his analysis of the sex-abuse scandal, Pope-emeritus Benedict has observed that he was seeking to focus attention on worship—a fact that his critics have generally ignored. “As far as I can see,” the retired Pope wrote, “in most reactions to my contribution, God does not appear at all.” Thus, he said, his main argument has been ignored. Benedict wrote about the sex-abuse scandal in preparation for the February “summit meeting” on the topic in Rome; his short essay was not discussed at that meeting.

