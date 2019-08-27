Catholic World News

New England dioceses roll out 3rd-party reporting system for misconduct of bishops

August 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The article refers to Vos estis lux mundi [You Are the Light of the World], an apostolic letter issued by Pope Francis in May.

