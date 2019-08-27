Catholic World News

Stop the violence and corruption, Colombian archbishop pleads

August 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In the name of God’s mercy, we ask those who threaten and kill: stop killing, respect human life, do not become accomplices of the culture of death,” said Archbishop Luis José Rueda Aparicio of Popayán, the capital of Cauca (map) in southwestern Colombia.

