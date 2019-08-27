Catholic World News

‘Return home to the homes of your ancestors,’ Ecumenical Patriarch urges Orthodox Christians

August 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: In the midst of intense persecution, a number of Greek Orthodox Christians were expelled in the 1920s from Turkey’s largest island.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!