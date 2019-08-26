Catholic World News

LCWR leader: women religious also involved in abuse scandal

August 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR) has said that women religious “have all been affected” by the sex-abuse scandal. Sister Sharlet Wagner said that women religious have been hurt, and should begin the process of recovery by “rejecting the path of cover-ups and secrecy.” She spoke amid complaints that women religious have also been abusers.

