Australian senator blasts Melbourne archbishop for claiming Cardinal Pell is innocent

August 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An Australian lawmaker has lashed out at Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne for the prelate’s public statement that he believes Cardinal George Pell is innocent of sexual abuse. Kristina Keneally—who identifies herself as a Catholic—also ripped the archbishop for saying that he would not obey a proposed law requiring priests to disclose reports of sexual abuse heard in sacramental confessions.

