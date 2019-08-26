Catholic World News

San Diego bishop sees bishops’ failure to confront clerical abuse as ‘the great sin of the Church in its recent history’

August 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The greatest challenge to all of us in the life of the Church regarding the sexual abuse of minors is to transform our culture regarding the nature, scope and effects of the sexual abuse of minors,” said Bishop Robert McElroy, who called on diocesan employees to be “utterly resolved to continually expel the sexual abuse of minors from the internal life of the Church, and equally resolved to help transform families and society to purge the epidemic of sexual abuse that rages in our midst.”

