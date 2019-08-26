Catholic World News

Mexican bishop says criminal groups ‘seeking an exit,’ urges dialogue

August 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “If the government wants to dialogue with these criminal groups and, above all, wants to talk with these community police forces, I think that’s good,” said Bishop Salvador Rangel Mendoza of Chilpancingo-Chilapa. “To get peace you have to dialogue, even with Satan, with whomever it might be.”

