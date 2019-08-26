Catholic World News

Holy See, Vietnam agree to resident papal representative at ‘earliest possible date’

August 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The apostolic nuncio in Singapore is currently the non-residential pontifical representative for Vietnam.

