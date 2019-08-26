Catholic World News

Priest stabbed to death in Mexico border city

August 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Father José Martín Guzmán Vega is the 27th priest murdered in Mexico since 2012, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!