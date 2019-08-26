Catholic World News

UN leader calls for end to violence against religious believers

August 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On August 22, the United Nations held the first International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.

