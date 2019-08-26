Catholic World News

900 religious leaders take part in ‘Religions for Peace’ assembly

August 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Onaiyekan (Nigeria), Cardinal José Robles Ortega (Mexico), Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako (Iraq), and Sister Carmen Sammut (president of the International Union of Superiors General) were among those who took part in the 10th World Assembly of Religions for Peace.

