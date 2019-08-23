Catholic World News

New York Post op-ed: ‘Catholic-haters have just convicted an innocent cardinal’

August 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Julia Yost, senior editor of First Things, wrote this op-ed after an Australian appeals court upheld the conviction of Cardinal George Pell

