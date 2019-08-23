Catholic World News

New head of National Catholic Bioethics Center sees threats to human life, dignity advancing at ‘breakneck speed’

August 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We have never seen this speed of scientific change,” said Joseph Meaney. “There are huge developments in robotics, movements to replace organs and limbs with robotic parts, artificial intelligence implants directly into the brain. These all were science fiction so recently.”

