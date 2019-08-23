Catholic World News

World’s oldest living bishop, who is uncle of Chile’s president, accused of abuse

August 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “I find it hard to believe because I know his behavior, his attitude over a lifetime, and I find it hard to believe a complaint that is made against a man who’s 103 years old today, over an alleged event that occurred 50 years ago,” said Chilean President Sebastian Piñera after the Holy See’s embassy announced the allegation.

