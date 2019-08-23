Catholic World News

Amazon missionary bishop rips synod’s working document

August 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop José Luís Azcona Hermoso, 79, said that the working document of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region ignores rampant pedophilia and the spread of Pentecostalism. The document, he added, is “ecclesiologically devoid of theological and pastoral foundations, annulling the Gospel of salvation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!