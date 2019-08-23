Catholic World News

US bishops hire a new spokeswoman, 1 month after another stirred controversy with her pro-Trump tweets

August 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chieko Noguchi, the new director of the Office of Public Affairs, has worked as the Archdiocese of Washington’s director of media and public relations since 2011. She previously worked for public relations agencies and for Rep. Newt Gingrich when he was Speaker of the House of Representatives.

