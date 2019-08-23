Catholic World News
Bishop denies that Pope Francis has meddled in Argentine politics
August 23, 2019
» Continue to this story on Crux
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Sergio Buenanueva of San Francisco (Argentina) dismissed a recent Financial Times report as “science fiction.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!