Benin’s bishops deny reports they have ceased to meditate between government, opposition

August 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Benin, a West African nation of 11.3 million (map), is 28% Muslim, 26% Catholic, and 14% Protestant, with 12% adhering to the traditional regional Vodun religion. The nation’s government has taken legal action against opposition leaders.

