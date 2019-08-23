Catholic World News

Death penalty an ‘attack on the inviolability’ of the human person, prelate says

August 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Dewane, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, was commenting on the execution of a Texas man who has maintained his innocence since a 19-year-old woman was murdered in 1998.

