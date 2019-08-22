Catholic World News

Pakistani archbishop rues ‘frightening news’ from Kashmir, calls for peace

August 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Citing concerns about terrorism, the Indian government recently stripped the Muslim-majority state (map) of its constitutional autonomous status. Pakistan and later China have staked claims to the region since India gained independence from Great Britain in 1947.

