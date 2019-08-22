Catholic World News

British bishops call for a Christian spirituality of ecology

August 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on CBCEW

CWN Editor's Note: “The challenge before us is to learn to care, in the same breath, not only for the beauty of God’s creation, its bounteous biodiversity and life sustaining ecosystems, but also for the unborn, the elderly, those who are victims of exploitation, and others thrown away by a society focused on the satisfaction of our supposed needs as consumers,” the bishops of England and Wales said in a statement.

