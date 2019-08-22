Catholic World News

Jesuit superior general says Satan is a ‘symbolic reality’

August 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: After Father Arturo Sosa, SJ, made similar comments in 2017, a Jesuit spokesman said that the superior general does not deny the devil’s existence.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

