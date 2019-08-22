Catholic World News

Thousands of pro-life supporters march against radical Australian abortion bill

August 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney called on Australians to “say no to a bill that says you can kill babies right up to birth and even after they’re born.”

