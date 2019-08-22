Catholic World News

In Italy, speculation abounds that Vatican opposes Salvini becoming prime minister

August 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on August 20. Matteo Salvini, the deputy prime minister and interior minister, is known for his stance against immigration; with negotiations to form a new coalition government underway, Salvini is a leading candidate to become the next prime minister.

