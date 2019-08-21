Catholic World News

Fearing Turkish invasion, Christians in northeastern Syria appeal for prayer, safety

August 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Turkey has “massed its army and allied jihadists along the border,” three Syriac Christian organizations warned. “Even though the US and French armies are present in northeast Syria, we know that Turkey will attack and destroy us.”

