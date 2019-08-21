Catholic World News

Scranton diocese begins probe of national shrine’s rector

August 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Approximately one year ago, concerns were raised in the public sector regarding Msgr. Walter Rossi, a priest who was incardinated in the Diocese of Scranton but who has served more than 20 years at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception,” the Pennsylvania diocese said in a statement. “The Diocese of Scranton referred those initial concerns to the Archdiocese of Washington, which investigated certain specific allegations and determined them to be unfounded. Additional concerns have now surfaced, however, requiring a broadened investigation.”

