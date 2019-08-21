Catholic World News

Mexican bishops: It is urgent to stop violence against women

August 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: After protesters damaged a national monument, Archbishop Víctor Sánchez Espinosa said that “the recent protests by women, accompanied by vandalism, are not the best way to express dissent.”

