Catholic World News

Contribute to Congo’s development, bishops’ conference urges multinational corporations

August 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Instead of contributing to our country’s development and benefiting our people, however, our mineral, petrol and forest resources have become the cause of our misfortune,” said Msgr. Donatien Nshole, secretary-general of the bishops’ conference. “Our fellow-citizens find themselves stripped of their lands, without any reward or compensation, through concessions and sales made to this or that mine or forest exploiter.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!