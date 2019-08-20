Catholic World News

Papuans seek Vatican probe into deaths of churchmen

August 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Many Catholics in Papua believe the recent deaths of several indigenous priests and a bishop were not due to illness but the result of a conspiracy to end their fight for the rights of local people,” according to the report.

