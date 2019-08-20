Catholic World News

Hong Kong priest decries government oppression

August 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “This is about people being abused by the government, people being falsely arrested by the police, people being unfairly prosecuted by the Department of Justice,” said Father Carlos Cheung. “As Christians who are well familiar with words of justice, do we choose to remain silent when the world needs us to speak up?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!