Catholic World News

August 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on The State (Columbia)

CWN Editor's Note: The grade 7-12 school, located in Columbia, South Carolina, had 580 students in 2018-19.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!