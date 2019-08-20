Catholic World News

Priests are under-compensated in southern Africa, bishops’ official warns

August 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Dumisani Vilakati, who leads the pastoral department of the Inter-Regional Meeting of Bishops of Southern Africa, spoke of “lots of anxiety among members of the clergy, who more often than not embark on self-help projects to make ends meet.”

