LCWR president challenges notion that declining number of sisters is ‘somehow bad’

August 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The religious superiors who belong to the Leadership Conference of Women Religious represent nearly 80% of the 44,000 religious sisters in the United States. Sister Sharlet Wagner, the Conference’s president, deplored “nativist populism” and commented on the declining numbers of American nuns: “The assertion that what’s happening is not our fault presupposes that what’s happening is somehow bad ... I challenge this assumption that the shifts taking place in religious life today are somehow wrong.”

