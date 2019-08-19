Catholic World News

‘Imagining leadership in a global community’ is theme of LCWR keynote address

August 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Leadership Conference of Women Religious

CWN Editor's Note: The religious superiors who belong to the Leadership Conference of Women Religious represent nearly 80% of the 44,000 religious sisters in the United States. Irish Sister Pat Murray, IBVM, the executive secretary of the International Union of Superiors General, delivered the keynote address.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!