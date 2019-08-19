Catholic World News

Court temporarily enjoins New Jersey’s assisted suicide law

August 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: An Orthodox Jewish physician filed suit to block enforcement of the law, which took effect on August 1. Bishop James Checchio of Trenton said that the law “points to the utter failure of government, and indeed all society, to care truly, authentically and humanely for the suffering and vulnerable in our midst.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!