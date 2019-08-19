Catholic World News

PA bishop: ‘It is hard to say what reality is worse: the priests who abused children or the leaders who failed to protect them’

August 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Edward Malesic of Greensburg issued this statement on the first anniversary of the release of the landmark Pennsylvania grand jury report. Veteran journalist Peter Steinfels later described the report as “misleading” and “irresponsible.”

