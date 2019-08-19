Catholic World News

‘Mary walks with us, struggles with us,’ Pope says in message to Paris

August 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Four months after the fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral, Pope Francis “asks God, through the intercession of Our Lady, that the reconstruction of her architectural jewel might be a powerful sign of the rebirth and revitalization of the faith of those who have faith in Him,” in the words of a papal message to the archdiocese.

