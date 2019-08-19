Catholic World News

Pope, in letter, praises ‘Pope Francis Hospital Ship’ initiative in Amazon

August 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Óbidos, Brazil, has built a hospital boat to bring spiritual and medical care to 11 remote communities.

