Catholic World News

Buffalo diocese hit with RICO suit

August 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A group of 22 plaintiffs has filed suit against the Diocese of Buffalo, New York, under the terms of the federal RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) statute, charging that the diocese—along with the local Jesuit province and a number of Catholic schools and parishes—engaged in a conspiracy to protect clerical abusers. “All the defendant(s) knew and/or reasonably should have known, and/or knowingly condoned, and/or covered up, the inappropriate and unlawful criminal conduct activities,” the suit charges.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!