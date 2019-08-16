Catholic World News

On 50th anniversary of Battle of the Bogside, Northern Ireland bishop reflects on ecumenism, Brexit

August 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Two days of rioting that became known as the Battle of Bogside (after the Catholic area in which the confrontation occurred) stemmed from the escalating clash between nationalists and the RUC [Royal Ulster Constabulary],” Encyclopedia Britannica states in its article on the Troubles. “Thereafter, violent confrontation only escalated, and the Troubles ... had clearly begun.”

