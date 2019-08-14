Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone asks: ‘Is it really possible to retrieve a sense of common decency?’

August 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: When abortion is praised as “progress and a sign of an enlightened society ... Can there really be a sense of common decency if this is the case?”, San Francisco’s archbishop said. “Perhaps at a superficial level, perhaps we can be polite to each other, but at a deeper level of shared values there is a crisis going on.”

