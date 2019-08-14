Catholic World News

Singapore archbishop calls for new generation of leaders to confront cultural changes

August 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 6 million is 19% Christian. “From a world that placed religion at the center of public life, it has become a world devoid of the presence of the Sacred,” said Archbishop William Goh. “From a stable world where perennial values of truth, love, fidelity, hard work, honesty, integrity, traditional understanding of marriage and family, the sacredness of life are accepted norms and traditions, we have now replaced these with moral relativism, a confusion of values, leading to pragmatism, individualism, materialism, despair and a culture of death, without any concern for the future of humanity and creation.”

