Pope remembers Cardinal Obeso as ‘selfless pastor’

August 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered condolences following the death of Cardinal Sergio Obesa Rivera, who was president of the Mexican Episcopal Conference from 1982–1988 and 1994–1997.

